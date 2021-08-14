Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $6.40 Million in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 663,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Jack Creek Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at $5,533,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at $2,420,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at $3,017,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. 32.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JCIC opened at $9.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.67. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

