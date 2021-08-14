Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) PT Raised to $52.00

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53. Avnet has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avnet will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Avnet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,501 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Avnet by 16.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 6.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 406,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,291,000 after buying an additional 25,949 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avnet in the second quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avnet in the second quarter worth about $639,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.