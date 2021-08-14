Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) PT Raised to $30.00

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its price target boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 149.58% from the company’s previous close.

ALT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $477.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.36. Altimmune has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $26.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.49.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. Research analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Altimmune by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 88,448 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Altimmune by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,315,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 122,120 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Altimmune by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

