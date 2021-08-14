Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) PT Raised to $30.00

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its price target boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 149.58% from the company’s previous close.
ALT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $477.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.36. Altimmune has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $26.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.49.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Altimmune by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 88,448 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Altimmune by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,315,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 122,120 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Altimmune by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.
Altimmune Company Profile
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.
