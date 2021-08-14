Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) PT Lowered to $1.00

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

EVFM stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $73.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,362.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. File acquired 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,599.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 112,680 shares of company stock worth $119,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVFM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 18,716 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 776.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 87,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 179,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.