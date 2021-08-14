Head-To-Head Review: Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) and 1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL)

1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL) and Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

1mage Software has a beta of -0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ribbon Communications has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

66.5% of Ribbon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 52.8% of 1mage Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ribbon Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1mage Software and Ribbon Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ribbon Communications $843.79 million 1.25 $88.59 million $0.61 11.66

Ribbon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than 1mage Software.

Profitability

This table compares 1mage Software and Ribbon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A Ribbon Communications 12.35% 24.01% 10.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for 1mage Software and Ribbon Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1mage Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Ribbon Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ribbon Communications has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.74%. Given Ribbon Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ribbon Communications is more favorable than 1mage Software.

Summary

Ribbon Communications beats 1mage Software on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

1mage Software Company Profile

1mage Software Inc operates in the technology industry. The company offers capturing services, including 1ACCESS, an java-based software application that utilizes the adobe PDF format, which could be printed, faxed, and emailed; application program interfaces consisting of executable subroutines; 1FAX, an software application that manages inbound/outbound fax transmissions and outbound emails; 1SCAN, a windows based software application; and 1ERM that provides simultaneous and multi-user access to indexed and archived computer-generated reports and customer-related documents. Its capturing services also include 1SCANSERV, which allow scanned documents from an MFP or a scanner to be transformed into image files; V1A, a document imaging software that allows viewing images; and ZoÃ«, which gives access to other outside applications. The company also provides integrating services, such as application program interfaces; ZoÃ« that gives access to other outside applications; ZoÃ«Fetch, an application bridge, which works with various applications; and ZoÃ« XML Web services that allows users to seamlessly integrate with line of business application. In addition, it offers archiving services; and digital content management system that provides solutions for the scanning, indexing, storing, and retrieving of document images. Further, the company provides 1SEARCH that locate and retrieve documents/images, as well as Web services. Additionally, it offers exporting services, which include 1PUBLISH that enables users with specific security rights; and 1RENDITION, which automates the rendition billing process. The company is based in Centennial, Colorado.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc. delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud. The IP Optical Networks segment provides secure, and reliable hardware and software products solutions for IP networking, switching, routing, and optical transport designed to support and enable technologies like 5G, distributed cloud computing and corresponding applications by delivering ultra-low cost-per-bit transport and multi-service flexibility. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

