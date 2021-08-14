Critical Analysis: Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) & Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Biostage and Cardiovascular Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardiovascular Systems 0 1 5 0 2.83

Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus target price of $44.95, suggesting a potential upside of 24.62%. Given Cardiovascular Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiovascular Systems is more favorable than Biostage.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Biostage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Biostage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Biostage and Cardiovascular Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A -397.22% -192.37% Cardiovascular Systems -5.18% -4.95% -3.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biostage and Cardiovascular Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A N/A -$4.86 million N/A N/A Cardiovascular Systems $258.97 million 5.59 -$13.42 million ($0.35) -103.06

Biostage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardiovascular Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Biostage has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems beats Biostage on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biostage Company Profile

Biostage, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function. The company was founded on May 3, 2012 and is headquartered in Holliston, MA.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

