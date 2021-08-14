Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total transaction of $514,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $1,420,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,201,409. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SITE opened at $199.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.41 and a 12-month high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Loop Capital started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

