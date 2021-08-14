Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) by 181.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,221 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition One were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the first quarter worth about $2,737,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition One by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 336,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the first quarter worth about $2,021,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the first quarter worth about $848,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KSMT opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91. Kismet Acquisition One Corp has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $10.97.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

