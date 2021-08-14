Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 750,166 One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 750,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.40% of One Equity Partners Open Water I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEPW. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,234,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,100,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,876,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,856,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,880,000.

NASDAQ:OEPW opened at $9.63 on Friday. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

