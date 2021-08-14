WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 2,152.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Vista Investment Management acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

WesBanco stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.75. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

