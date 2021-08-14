Royal Bank of Canada Acquires Shares of 92,258 Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 92,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGGRU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at about $273,000.

Get Agile Growth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGGRU opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98. Agile Growth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGGRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.