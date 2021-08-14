Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Position Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 80.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 521,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108,628 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $15,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBGI. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,794 shares of company stock worth $7,223,237 in the last 90 days. 37.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBGI stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.82.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

