Short Interest in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Drops By 69.1%

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the July 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 252,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 21,532 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period.

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30.

