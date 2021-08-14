First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the July 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 7.48% of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of FPA opened at $34.61 on Friday. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.79.

