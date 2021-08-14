Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Gap Up to $49.29

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.29, but opened at $52.00. Golden Entertainment shares last traded at $48.54, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.