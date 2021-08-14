Royal Bank of Canada Sells 5,170 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 29,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.20.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $170.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.35 and a 52-week high of $181.95.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 28.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

