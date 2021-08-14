Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for East Boston Savings Bank. The Bank provides financial services to individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits; interest-bearing demand accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts. The company also offers loan products consisting of commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family residential loans, multi-family real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans. Meridian Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Inc., is based in Peabody, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. Meridian Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBSB. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,384,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,906,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Meridian Bancorp by 76.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 518,531 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,317,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,533,000 after purchasing an additional 417,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 42.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,059,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 316,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

