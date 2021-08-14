Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.26.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after acquiring an additional 687,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

