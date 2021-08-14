Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMLS. TheStreet raised Cumulus Media from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.66.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the second quarter worth $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 123.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth $136,000. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

