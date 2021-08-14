FY2021 EPS Estimates for K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Decreased by Cormark

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Cormark analyst now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.57.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$47.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$45.89 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.13.

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$42.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$450.67 million and a PE ratio of 42.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$43.21. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$26.25 and a one year high of C$47.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is currently 120.24%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

