Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tesla in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois expects that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $850.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesla’s FY2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $581.89.

Tesla stock opened at $717.17 on Thursday. Tesla has a 52 week low of $325.33 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $660.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $710.01 billion, a PE ratio of 373.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,960,554 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $258,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Tesla by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,160 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 934 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 9.9% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 6.5% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

