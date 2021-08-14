Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

