eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $2,050,000.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Gesing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,518,000.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $1,517,600.00.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.26 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPI shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,676 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 248.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,084,000 after buying an additional 1,418,397 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after buying an additional 858,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,481,000 after buying an additional 831,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,293,000 after acquiring an additional 626,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

