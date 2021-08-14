G Michael Sievert Sells 20,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TMUS opened at $144.94 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.33. The firm has a market cap of $180.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

