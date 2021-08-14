Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,909 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 176.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 27.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 4.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

PSO opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.70%.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

