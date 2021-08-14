Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,450 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTF opened at $152.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.39. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $175.99.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

