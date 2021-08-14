Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 11.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,724,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 382,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 37.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,438,000 after buying an additional 453,236 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 23.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,387,000 after buying an additional 196,174 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after buying an additional 42,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth about $47,110,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBIO opened at $50.12 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The business had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.60.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

