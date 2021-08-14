Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $412,007,000 after purchasing an additional 76,025 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,347,000 after buying an additional 901,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,803,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,557,000 after buying an additional 135,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,146,000 after buying an additional 151,862 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 34.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RL opened at $124.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $142.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

