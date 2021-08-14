Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $225.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $200.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $148.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.10. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,411 shares of company stock worth $458,160. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,470,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

