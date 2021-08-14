Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

TARS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of TARS stock opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. Equities research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 37,980 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $1,131,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,370 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,300. 33.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TARS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 686,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,901,000 after purchasing an additional 234,805 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 153,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

