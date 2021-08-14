Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company It specializes in the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers and other skin conditions, such as keloids, with superficial radiation therapy. The company’s portfolio of treatment devices consists of the SRT-100(TM) and SRT-100 Vision(TM). Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SRTS. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.69.

Shares of SRTS stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 0.47. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $6.09.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 39.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Further Reading: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.