Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. lowered their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. AlphaValue lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $243.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $49,292.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,472 shares of company stock valued at $212,884 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 43,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 24,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 63,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. 10.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

