Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €24.00 ($28.24) price target from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.37% from the company’s previous close.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €22.64 ($26.63).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

DTE opened at €18.55 ($21.83) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €17.82. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.