SVB Leerink Lowers Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target to $38.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its target price cut by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.67% from the company’s current price.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.84. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 302.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $11,419,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 513,360 shares of company stock valued at $15,602,975 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,847,000 after purchasing an additional 29,934 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $842,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth $454,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth $10,196,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

