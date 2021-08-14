SVB Leerink Cuts Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target to $38.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its target price reduced by analysts at SVB Leerink from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RVMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.06.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $4,175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 513,360 shares of company stock valued at $15,602,975.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 138.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 19.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after buying an additional 94,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 21.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,964,000 after buying an additional 165,458 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,224,000 after buying an additional 418,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 62.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.