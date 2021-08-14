$87.56 Million in Sales Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will post sales of $87.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.40 million to $89.40 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $84.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year sales of $352.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $346.10 million to $361.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $375.07 million, with estimates ranging from $363.96 million to $389.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

OCFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $21.67 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

