Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 194.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Materialise were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTLS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Materialise by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,286,000 after purchasing an additional 396,770 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Materialise by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 27,023 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Materialise by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 20,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Materialise alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.67 and a beta of 0.56. Materialise NV has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.79.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MTLS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.