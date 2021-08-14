Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.96, but opened at $7.75. Veru shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 10,305 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VERU. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

In other news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veru by 37.0% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veru by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,082,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,945,000 after purchasing an additional 156,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veru by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 78,203 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Veru in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,325,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Veru by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,127,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 427,509 shares in the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $603.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.25 and a beta of 0.60.

About Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

