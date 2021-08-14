Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,251 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Commerce were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,601,000 after buying an additional 82,022 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Bank of Commerce by 30.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 146,519 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of Commerce by 5.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 580,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Bank of Commerce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 438,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 35,231 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of BOCH opened at $14.43 on Friday. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Bank of Commerce Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

