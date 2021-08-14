Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 34,064 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,064 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Olema Pharmaceuticals worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after buying an additional 768,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 708.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 187,725 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 835.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 116,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,807 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -7.84. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.35.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $135,003.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,024.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 4,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $105,672.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,639 shares of company stock worth $2,228,516. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

