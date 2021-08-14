Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 23,168 Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,168 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 21,822 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DGNR opened at $9.26 on Friday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of providing cloud, mobile, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy with a software-as-a-service platform that connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports AI-enabled digital workflows.

