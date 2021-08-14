Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

BLND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Blend Labs has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $21.04.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

