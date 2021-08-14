Roth Capital Downgrades Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) to Neutral

Roth Capital lowered shares of Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Roth Capital currently has $5.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATER. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aterian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.30.

NASDAQ ATER opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. Aterian has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $48.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a market cap of $144.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 108.98% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aterian will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATER. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

