Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 530.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,534 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 39,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 18,449 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 28,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CVGI shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.65. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

