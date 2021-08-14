Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) by 355.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,279 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Resonant worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Resonant by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 453,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Resonant by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 145,433 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Resonant by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Resonant by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 152,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Resonant by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 153,959 shares in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RESN opened at $2.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15. Resonant Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $174.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 129.19% and a negative net margin of 906.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Resonant Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RESN shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Resonant in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

