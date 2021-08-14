Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) had its target price dropped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 195.57% from the company’s previous close.

SIOX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Shares of SIOX stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.92 million and a PE ratio of -2.42. Sio Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knott David M increased its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.