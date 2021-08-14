Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on WABC. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

WABC stock opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WABC. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 37.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

