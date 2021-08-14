Zacks Investment Research Downgrades UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) to Sell

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

UMH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Aegis raised their price objective on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%. On average, research analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,069,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 477.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after buying an additional 625,072 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,919,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 209.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 643,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after buying an additional 435,710 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

