The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Raised to $27.00

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Guggenheim from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

WEN stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,018.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in The Wendy’s by 184.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the second quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

