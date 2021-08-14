Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $712,000 Stock Holdings in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Evelo Biosciences worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVLO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evelo Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $554.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $19.93.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.